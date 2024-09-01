Fortis Group Advisors LLC Invests $287,000 in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,369,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,535,000 after buying an additional 97,337 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,792,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,394,000 after purchasing an additional 81,949 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,003,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,098,000 after purchasing an additional 290,949 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,778,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,141,000 after purchasing an additional 75,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,993,000 after purchasing an additional 103,014 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.63 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $50.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average is $50.58.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

