Forum Financial Management LP Has $279,000 Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 70,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.21, for a total value of $25,354,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,945,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,841,018.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 70,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.21, for a total value of $25,354,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,945,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,841,018.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,015,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,750 shares of company stock worth $56,105,818 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.8 %

AXON opened at $364.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.12 and a twelve month high of $378.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.72, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.11.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.