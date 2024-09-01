Foster Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,810 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,709,466,000 after purchasing an additional 89,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,992,890,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,031,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,210,000 after purchasing an additional 453,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,972,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,243,000 after buying an additional 335,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $960.02 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $516.57 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $892.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $821.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $912.43 billion, a PE ratio of 141.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,097,883 shares of company stock worth $972,022,568. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.