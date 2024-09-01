Foster Group Inc. Buys 137 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,894 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 33,541 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. AJ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 16.3% during the second quarter. AJ Advisors LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.2% in the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the second quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on V shares. William Blair raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.50.

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:V opened at $276.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.78 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

