Foster Group Inc. Takes $108,000 Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Adero Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 247,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 182.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 84,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

MUFG opened at $10.53 on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $22.61 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

