George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Sells C$33,376.50 in Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$222.51, for a total value of C$33,376.50.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Rashid Wasti purchased 2,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.67 per share, with a total value of C$43,340.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Rashid Wasti acquired 1,500 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,580.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Rashid Wasti bought 1,300 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.63 per share, with a total value of C$28,119.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Rashid Wasti sold 150 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$218.50, for a total transaction of C$32,775.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Rashid Wasti acquired 1,500 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$21.34 per share, with a total value of C$32,010.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Rashid Wasti sold 3,300 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$215.00, for a total transaction of C$709,500.00.

Shares of WN opened at C$219.19 on Friday. George Weston Limited has a one year low of C$144.41 and a one year high of C$222.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$209.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$193.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.90%.

WN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of George Weston from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities lowered their target price on George Weston from C$246.00 to C$242.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$212.00 to C$232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, George Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$229.67.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

