Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.30

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.30 and last traded at $41.30, with a volume of 219640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.15.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYLD. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,103,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,455,000 after acquiring an additional 366,810 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,377,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 585.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 380,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,514,000 after purchasing an additional 324,879 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,968,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 202,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after buying an additional 137,896 shares during the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.