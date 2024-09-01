Graham Wardlow Sells 6,500 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Stock

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,500 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $70,395.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,156.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

LXFR opened at $11.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $307.32 million, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $13.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.70 million. Luxfer had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 378.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 46,012 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $736,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer during the first quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the first quarter worth about $2,242,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

