Hantz Financial Services Inc. Buys New Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,986,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,702,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,979 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,593,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 19,918.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,641,000 after purchasing an additional 473,453 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,190,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,192,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,175,000 after buying an additional 355,489 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $228.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.42 and a 200 day moving average of $215.86. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75. The firm has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

