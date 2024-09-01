Hantz Financial Services Inc. Invests $1.49 Million in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 333.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.29.

NYSE:MCK opened at $561.08 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $404.72 and a 12 month high of $637.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $580.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $555.96. The company has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,941.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total value of $282,980.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,342 shares of company stock valued at $7,319,742. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

