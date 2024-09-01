Hantz Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,487 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,963 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,203,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. DDFG Inc increased its stake in Tesla by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,357,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Up 3.8 %

Tesla stock opened at $214.11 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $278.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.