Hantz Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 302,548 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,782,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in AT&T by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 27,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 317,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,684 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on T shares. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.06.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $142.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.68%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

