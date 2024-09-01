HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.17.

HashiCorp Price Performance

NASDAQ HCP opened at $33.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.69. HashiCorp has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $34.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 1.25.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HashiCorp news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $169,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,466.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,208,169.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,517,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,065,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $169,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,466.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,736 shares of company stock valued at $13,633,197 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,762,000. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 75,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in HashiCorp during the second quarter worth about $3,369,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the second quarter valued at about $5,384,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 27.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

