Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 521,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,518,000 after buying an additional 323,901 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 119,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 14,580 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 611.8% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 41,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 809,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,292,000 after purchasing an additional 307,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.10.

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.4 %

HSIC stock opened at $70.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.05.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.