Holistic Financial Partners Acquires 19,292 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,292 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,432,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,863 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,870,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,191,000 after purchasing an additional 177,889 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,475,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,307,000 after purchasing an additional 548,375 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,732,000 after buying an additional 115,336 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 68.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,187,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,206,000 after buying an additional 482,281 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

UCON stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.56. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.45 and a 12-month high of $25.08.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

