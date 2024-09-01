Holistic Financial Partners Decreases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Holistic Financial Partners lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.96, for a total value of $40,959,615.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,796,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,076,418,728.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $541,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at $365,441,682.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.96, for a total transaction of $40,959,615.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,796,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,076,418,728.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,034,062 shares of company stock valued at $363,689,766. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.63.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $198.72 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.40 and a 1-year high of $205.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.66. The firm has a market cap of $231.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

