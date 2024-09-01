Holistic Financial Partners Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 0.6% of Holistic Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Netflix were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,766 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth $9,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $701.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $301.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $659.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $630.28. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $711.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.45.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 19,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.58, for a total transaction of $12,635,485.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,114.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,700 shares of company stock valued at $98,283,982. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

