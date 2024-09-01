Holistic Financial Partners Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Holistic Financial Partners decreased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in ASML were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

ASML opened at $903.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $945.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $954.03. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

