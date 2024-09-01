Holistic Financial Partners Has $861,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Holistic Financial Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Comcast were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 204.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.57 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.92.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

