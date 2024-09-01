Holistic Financial Partners Makes New $252,000 Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,705 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,945,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,401,142,000 after purchasing an additional 417,818 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Target by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,447,538,000 after buying an additional 868,274 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Target by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,531,846 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,357,525,000 after acquiring an additional 137,180 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $759,810,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Target by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,153,875 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $558,898,000 after acquiring an additional 470,647 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT opened at $153.62 on Friday. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.28%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Target from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.68.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

