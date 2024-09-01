Holistic Financial Partners Raises Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,492 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in DexCom were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Team Hewins LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in DexCom by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $69.34 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.92 and its 200 day moving average is $114.57.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,617.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $45,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,607,617.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,483 shares of company stock valued at $369,052. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

