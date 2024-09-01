Holistic Financial Partners Raises Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 176,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 93,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 165,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 616,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SLB opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.18. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,696 shares of company stock valued at $9,264,905 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SLB. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SLB

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.