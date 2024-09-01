Holistic Financial Partners Sells 53 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Holistic Financial Partners reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,015 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Tesla were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 12.7% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 16,012 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.21.

TSLA stock opened at $214.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.82. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $278.98. The company has a market capitalization of $684.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

