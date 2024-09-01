Holistic Financial Partners Sells 5,984 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Holistic Financial Partners reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,984 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 0.8% of Holistic Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTSM. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,893.9% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.76. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.41 and a 52-week high of $60.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

