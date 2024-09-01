Holistic Financial Partners Sells 602 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Holistic Financial Partners cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MDT opened at $88.58 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $90.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.32 and a 200-day moving average of $82.44.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa America upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.92.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

