Holistic Financial Partners Sells 6,032 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Holistic Financial Partners decreased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,032 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Holistic Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $8,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth $61,000.

FTCS stock opened at $90.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.57. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $71.11 and a 1 year high of $90.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2843 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

