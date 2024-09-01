Holistic Financial Partners Trims Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Holistic Financial Partners cut its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,654 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,542 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% during the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU opened at $259.47 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.69%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $384.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LULU

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.