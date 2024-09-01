Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Major Shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon Sells 500,000 Shares

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,478,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,479.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 2,000,000 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.09, for a total value of $180,000.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 2,000,000 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total value of $140,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,000,000 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.06, for a total value of $60,000.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,000,000 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.06, for a total transaction of $60,000.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 2,458,896 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total transaction of $196,711.68.

On Monday, August 12th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,411,049 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $141,104.90.

On Friday, August 9th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,352,927 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $135,292.70.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 217,971 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total transaction of $113,344.92.

Hyzon Motors Price Performance

Hyzon Motors stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.94. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors ( NASDAQ:HYZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hyzon Motors Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hyzon Motors stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,431 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Hyzon Motors worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

