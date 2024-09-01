iA Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 287 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 170,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,802,000 after acquiring an additional 88,325 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 53,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 159,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,226,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 59,168.4% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.90.

WAB stock opened at $169.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.59. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $98.70 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 4,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $690,136.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,606 shares in the company, valued at $928,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 4,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total transaction of $690,136.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,606 shares in the company, valued at $928,017.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 4,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total value of $742,426.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,392 shares of company stock worth $2,754,390 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

