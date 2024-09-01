iA Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,706 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 290.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth $8,322,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 230,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,342,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $77,033.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,741.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,892 shares of company stock valued at $197,011 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 2.5 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $72.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.35.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

