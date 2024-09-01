iA Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,473 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the second quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBD stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $13.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WBD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

