iA Global Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in PPG Industries by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 141,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,872,000 after acquiring an additional 47,885 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in PPG Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in PPG Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 14,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.08.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $129.73 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $118.07 and a one year high of $151.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

