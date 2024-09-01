iA Global Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,829 STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth about $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in STERIS by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 112.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:STE opened at $241.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.12 and a beta of 0.83. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $195.47 and a 1 year high of $243.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.45%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

