iA Global Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,519 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,246 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,398,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth $1,667,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 14.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,297 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.96.

FedEx Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $298.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.69 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $293.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $747,115.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

