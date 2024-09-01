iA Global Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,417 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,994,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,435 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 770.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,552,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684,499 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,186,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,264,000 after acquiring an additional 74,690 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,171,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,345,000 after acquiring an additional 106,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,625,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,372,000 after acquiring an additional 38,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XEL. Argus upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $61.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $64.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.20.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

