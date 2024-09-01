iA Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 299.2% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 49,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 36,831 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Garmin by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after buying an additional 20,924 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Garmin by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,359.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,359.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,618 shares of company stock valued at $2,851,673. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRMN. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.83.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $183.29 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $99.61 and a 1-year high of $183.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.98 and its 200 day moving average is $157.69. The company has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

