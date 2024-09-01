iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $1.96 Million Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 147.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,933 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 10,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Rollins Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ROL opened at $50.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.70. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.02 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,017 shares of company stock worth $948,707 in the last quarter. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

