iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $2.98 Million Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 915.0% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 518,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 467,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.08 and its 200 day moving average is $82.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.89, a PEG ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $100.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.