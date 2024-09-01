iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $3.26 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 60,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,356.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares during the period. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,547,000. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $1,045,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

NYSE:NVO opened at $139.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $86.96 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The company has a market cap of $624.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.06.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

