iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $339,000 Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in GoDaddy by 6.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 36.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 302.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 32,508 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $63,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,620.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other GoDaddy news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $63,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,620.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $1,055,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,386,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,913 shares of company stock valued at $7,416,831 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GDDY opened at $167.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.38. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.15 and a fifty-two week high of $167.65.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 363.95% and a net margin of 41.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GDDY. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.58.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

