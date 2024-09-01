iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $484,000 Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,177 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get RTX alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its position in RTX by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas raised its position in shares of RTX by 510.3% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $773,597.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE RTX opened at $123.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $123.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.