iA Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 188.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total transaction of $466,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,676.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,579.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,639 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,461 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $205.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 105.88 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, August 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.64.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

