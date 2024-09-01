iA Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,377 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,405 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. River Global Investors LLP bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,147,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after purchasing an additional 203,666 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Under Armour by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UAA shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Under Armour from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Argus upgraded Under Armour to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

