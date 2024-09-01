iA Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Coerente Capital Management raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 99,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 119,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,351,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $253.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.50 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.17%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Argus upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.22.

Get Our Latest Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.