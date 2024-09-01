iA Global Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,642 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

FIX stock opened at $353.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.89 and a 1 year high of $359.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.17.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total transaction of $1,941,475.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at $18,301,683.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total value of $1,192,129.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,193 shares in the company, valued at $12,503,914.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 5,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total transaction of $1,941,475.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,099 shares in the company, valued at $18,301,683.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,864 shares of company stock worth $9,153,485 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

