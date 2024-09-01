iA Global Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,527,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 76.6% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 106,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,226,000 after purchasing an additional 46,209 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 42.9% during the second quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 53,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,068,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.17.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $395.59 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $395.91. The stock has a market cap of $103.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $349.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.45.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total transaction of $1,085,804.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,623.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,844 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,932. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

