iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 997 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,338,000 after buying an additional 123,839 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 13,872 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,330,000 after acquiring an additional 27,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert W. Day bought 2,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,684.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,337.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $63.67. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.92.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DAR

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.