iA Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,269,000 after buying an additional 33,081 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP opened at $449.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $427.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $424.14. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $306.63 and a 12-month high of $450.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

