iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,147 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus raised shares of Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

In other news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $144.66 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.70 and its 200-day moving average is $133.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

