iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,280 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 27,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 312.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,433,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EMB opened at $92.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.20 and a 200-day moving average of $89.15. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.70 and a 12 month high of $92.56.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.3909 dividend. This represents a $4.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

